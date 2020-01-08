Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who was once homeless growing up, buys his dad a house
Getting to where he is today did not come without struggles for Jacobs
Running back Josh Jacobs was the 24th pick in the 2019 draft for the Oakland Raiders and is in the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but getting to where he is today did not come without struggles. Growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his family was often homeless. Along with his four siblings and his father, Marty, Jacobs would sometimes find himself living out of a car.
Now a successful player in the NFL, Jacobs wanted to do something to thank his dad for the support and all he did for the family growing up. On Tuesday, he revealed that he purchased a home for his dad.
The 21-year-old posted a photo of balloons that read "Welcome home" and "Thank you" and showed off the beautiful home on his Instagram.
He also took a video of his father, who was visibly trying not to cry as he took it all in.
Jacobs called out his dad for attempting to hold back tears and told him to just let it out.
"Why are you trying not to cry ... you already crying it already came out," he said.
In a recent ESPN documentary, Jacobs commented on the struggle of homelessness and how it shaped his life.
"Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it," Jacobs said. "It's always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it's my life."
This season, Jacobs clocked in 1,150 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns along with 20 catches for 166 yards.
Due to a fracture in his right shoulder, he missed the final four games of the season but his 88.5 rushing yards per game was good for third in the league. He trailed only Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, who had an average of 102.6 yards, and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who ended the season averaging 93.4 yards.
