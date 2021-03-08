Lamarcus Joyner is about to become the NFL's next salary cap causality. The veteran defensive back will be released by the Raiders with just over a week before the start of free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Joyner, who was midway through a four-year, $42 million contract, had a base salary of $9.6 million for the 2021 season, with a cap hit of $11.2 million.

The Raiders started the day with just over $3 million in projected cap space, according to Over The Cap. Given this year's reduced salary cap, the Raiders are one of a slew of NFL teams that have been forced to make tough roster cuts in order to free up more cap space. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2021 is projected to be somewhere between $180 million to $185 million. The NFL will announce the 2021 salary cap before the start of the new league year, which begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. EST.

The 41st overall pick in the 2014 draft, the 5-foot-8, 185-pound Joyner spent his first five seasons with the Rams before signing with the Raiders before the start of the 2019 season. A part-time starter during his first three seasons, Joyner became a full-time starter in 2017. In 2018, he recorded a career-high 78 tackles while helping the Rams win the NFC for the first time since 2001. Joyner made 10 starts for the Raiders in 2019. Last season, however, he made just six starts, his fewest total since 2015.

In 95 career regular-season games, the 30-year-old has 58 starts, four interceptions, 33 passes defensed, five sacks, 420 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.

As it currently stands, Amik Robertson would replace Joyner as the Raiders' starting nickelback. Given their decision to release Joyner, expect the Raiders to try to replace him during either free agency or next month's draft. The Raiders will also look to address needs at interior defensive line, EDGE rusher and safety.