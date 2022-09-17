Who's Playing

Arizona @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Arizona 0-1; Las Vegas 0-1

Last Season Records: Las Vegas 10-7; Arizona 11-6

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Las Vegas will be hoping to build upon the 23-21 win they picked up against Arizona when they previously played in November of 2018.

The Raiders didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. QB Derek Carr had a pretty forgettable game, throwing three interceptions. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 128.10.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for the Cardinals this past Sunday, and it ended that way, too. Their painful 44-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs might stick with them for a while. Arizona was down 37-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Kyler Murray, who passed for two TDs and 193 yards on 34 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 131.80.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS. Streaming: Paramount+

CBS. Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Las Vegas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.