Who's Playing
Arizona @ Las Vegas
Current Records: Arizona 0-1; Las Vegas 0-1
Last Season Records: Las Vegas 10-7; Arizona 11-6
What to Know
The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Las Vegas will be hoping to build upon the 23-21 win they picked up against Arizona when they previously played in November of 2018.
The Raiders didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. QB Derek Carr had a pretty forgettable game, throwing three interceptions. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 128.10.
Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for the Cardinals this past Sunday, and it ended that way, too. Their painful 44-21 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs might stick with them for a while. Arizona was down 37-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Kyler Murray, who passed for two TDs and 193 yards on 34 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 131.80.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: CBS. Streaming: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Las Vegas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 18, 2018 - Las Vegas 23 vs. Arizona 21