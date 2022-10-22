Who's Playing

Houston @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Houston 1-3-1; Las Vegas 1-4

What to Know

The Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Houston is on the road again on Sunday and plays against Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans have a defense that allows only 19.8 points per game, so the Raiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 6-6 at the half for Houston and the Jacksonville Jaguars two weeks ago, but Houston stepped up in the second half for a 13-6 win. Houston's RB Dameon Pierce filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Las Vegas or Kansas City, but it was Kansas City snatching the 30-29 victory. Las Vegas was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 119 yards in penalties. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Josh Jacobs, who rushed for one TD and 154 yards on 21 carries.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Raiders. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Texans are expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Houston came out on top in a nail-biter against Las Vegas when the teams previously met three seasons ago, sneaking past 27-24. The rematch might be a little tougher for Houston since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS. Streaming: Paramount+ (One month free trial)

CBS. Paramount+ (One month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a solid 7-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Houston have won two out of their last three games against Las Vegas.