We are just over four weeks away from the start of the 2022 NFL season, and the schedule-makers chose quite a game to kick off the new campaign. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have recorded double-digit wins in each of the last three seasons, and are the favorites in Vegas to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. A big reason why is because of their star quarterback. The big-bodied Allen possesses a cannon for an arm, and can hurt defenses with his legs as well. He's proven over the past couple seasons that he's one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, and he actually reminds Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

"He's a big guy, he's a tough guy, he's athletic," Donald said, via the Rams' YouTube channel. "In my opinion, he's like a futuristic Big Ben. A little bit more athletic, can move a little bit better. But he's a guy that ain't gonna go down easy so you got to come with your big boy pads when you get to wrap him up."

Big Ben, at least back in the day, was an impressive athlete that was tough to bring down. Like Allen, he also had an impressive arm, which helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls. It's a pretty solid comparison from the Rams' best player.

Donald last faced off against Allen in Week 3 of the 2020 season. In that contest, the Bills jumped out to a 28-3 lead before the Rams scored 29 unanswered points in the final two quarters. Allen got Buffalo back on track, however, leading an 11-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with his fourth touchdown pass of the game with just 15 seconds left to emerge victorious. While the Rams lost that afternoon, Donald did record two sacks.