During the 2020 offseason, the Los Angeles Rams were one of seven teams that unveiled a new or modified uniform. Since the Rams haven't even been wearing their new uniforms for an entire season yet, you wouldn't expect them to already be talking potentially releasing another new uniform, but that's exactly what happened earlier this month.

During a recent interview on the team's podcast with J.B. Long, Rams COO Kevin Demoff revealed he wants to see the team unveil a new uniform every year, and no, that is not a typo. EVERY YEAR.

"Our goal hopefully is we can get to the point where maybe we can unveil a new uniform every year, either the way we space it out or whether the NFL and Nike changes those rules," Demoff said, via USA Today's Rams Wire. "Maybe a little bit more of a European soccer model where you come out with that alternate jersey each year. Some people like that, some people don't. But yeah, we could see that."

If that plan sounds crazy, that's because it is, but that doesn't mean it's a bad idea. For this to happen, the Rams are going to have to convince the NFL that it makes sense. As things currently stand, NFL teams aren't allowed to change their uniforms more than once every five seasons, so if they want to do a full makeover, they'll have to talk to the NFL, as Demoff mentioned. However, NFL teams are allowed to have two alternates each season and it's very possible that Demoff would simply like to see the team unveil a new alternate look every year.

The Rams actually hinted at the fact that they would be going a little crazy with their uniforms after the original ones were released back in May. In an image they tweeted out, it showed that the team would be unveiling a new alternate look in both 2021 and 2022.

According to Demoff, that's still the plan.

"Plan to roll those out in the coming years," Demoff said. "If we do one, it'll be one next year and maybe one the following year, or some combination thereof."

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Rams release either a yellow jersey or a blue and white jersey at some point down the road. If you're a Rams fan who is hoping to have every uniform variation that the team offers, then you might want to start saving money now because it's not going to be cheap to buy all these jerseys if Demoff's plan comes to fruition.