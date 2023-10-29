Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 NFL season. The BYU product entered Sunday second in the NFL in receptions with 58, and third in receiving yards with 752. Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, Nacua set yet another NFL record.

According to CBS Sports Research, with the 22-yard reception Nacua recorded in the first quarter, the wideout has the most receptions of any NFL player through his first eight career games with 59.

Puka Nacua LAR • WR • #17 TAR 82 REC 58 REC YDs 752 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Nacua has accounted for 39.4% of his team's receiving yards this season, which is the fourth-highest rate in the NFL behind Ja'Marr Chase (45.2%), A.J. Brown (44.4%), D.J. Moore (44%) and Tyreek Hill (41.8%). He has quickly become a favorite target of Matthew Stafford, as he's shown a knack for both finding holes in the zone at the second level, and making tough catches downfield.

The 22-year-old continues to build on his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He has the second-shortest odds behind only C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, per Caesars Sportsbook.