The Buffalo Bills haven't reached the Super Bowl since making four consecutive appearances from 1990-93 and have yet to win the championship. The team has been one of the top contenders in the AFC the last two years, but the road to a title ended in Kansas City both times, including in the conference championship game in 2020. The Bills are the +600 favorite to win Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Sportsbook, and their pursuit begins on Thursday when they visit the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. The Rams won the second title in franchise history in February, when they defeated Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Rams vs. Bills marks the first game of the Week 1 NFL schedule.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has simulated Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 10,000 times. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 52 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

BUF: Bills scored at least 31 points in 11 of their 19 games last season, including playoffs

LAR: Rams have lost their last three home games against Buffalo

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo owns an 8-5 record in the all-time series against the Rams and has won seven of the last nine matchups. It has captured its last three road meetings, including a 30-19 triumph at Los Angeles in 2016, and posted a 35-32 home victory in the most recent encounter two seasons ago. Josh Allen put on a show in that contest, running for a touchdown while throwing his fourth scoring pass of the game with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

One of Allen's TD tosses in that triumph went to Stefon Diggs, who has been the quarterback's top target since being acquired from Minnesota in March 2020. The 28-year-old wideout from the University of Maryland led the NFL while setting career-highs in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) in his first year with the Bills and hauled in 164 passes for 1,225 yards last season. Diggs, who is third in the league in receptions over the last two years, needs 105 in 2022 to become the sixth player in NFL history with 700 in his first eight campaigns.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has been superb in season-openers under Sean McVay, winning and covering the spread in all five games since he became coach in 2017. The team has gone 55-26 overall with McVay at the helm, the third-best mark in the NFL during that span. The Rams' success in Week 1 goes back much further, as it owns a 19-3 record since 2000.

Matthew Stafford couldn't have done much more in his first season with Los Angeles, as he guided the Rams to the second Super Bowl championship in franchise history after ranking third in the NFL in passing yards (4,886) and second in touchdown tosses (41) during the regular season. The 34-year-old, who was the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and spent 12 campaigns with Detroit before being acquired in March 2021, was stellar in the fourth quarter in 2021. Including the postseason, Stafford threw 14 TD passes without an interception during the final 15 minutes of regulation.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points.

