Rams vs. Seahawks odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 83-54 run

Two of the three teams battling for NFC West supremacy meet on Thursday Night Football when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams (3-1), one-half game behind the first-place San Francisco 49ers, are hoping to win their third straight and 21st overall division title this season, while the Seahawks (3-1), also tied for second, are looking for their 11th division crown. Thursday Night Football from CenturyLink Field is scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET, and the Rams have made 29 playoff appearances over the years. The Seahawks are favored by 1.5 in the latest Rams vs. Seahawks odds after they opened as 2.5-point underdogs, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before you make any Rams vs. Seahawks picks, make sure you listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model says.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Rams vs. Seahawks. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it has also generated a strong against the spread pick that's cashing in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows one reason the Seahawks have been so successful this season is because of their defense. Seattle ranks eighth in the league overall, giving up 319 yards per game as well as 22.2 points. And a major force in that defense is middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has been a beast. He is third in the league in tackles with 45, including 23 solo. Outside linebacker K.J. Wright has also been a factor with 32 tackles.

Offensively, the Seahawks are led by veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, but helping keep defenses honest is running back Chris Carson, who is a dual-threat. Carson has carried 67 times for 262 yards (3.9 average) and one touchdown, while catching 14 passes out of the backfield for 100 yards and another score. Carson's backup, Rashaad Penny, will return this week after sitting out the last two games with a hamstring injury.

But just because Seattle is strong at home does not guarantee it will cover the Rams vs. Seahawks spread on Thursday Night Football.

A major reason for the Rams' success has been the play of their wide receivers, especially quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target, Cooper Kupp. He's fourth in the league with 32 receptions for 388 yards, the second-most in the NFL, and also has three touchdowns. Seven of his catches have gone for 20 or more yards, terrorizing opposing secondaries.

If that weren't enough, also having a standout season is wide receiver Robert Woods, who is seventh in the NFL with 26 receptions. He averages just under 12 yards a catch and has two receptions of 20 or more yards. The Rams are 3-1 against the spread this season, compared to 2-2 for the Seahawks, who have also failed to cover both of their home games.

So who wins Seahawks vs. Rams? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Rams spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.