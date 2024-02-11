LAS VEGAS -- The Kansas City Chiefs are something of a mainstay on the Super Bowl stage, seeking their third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years. And Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII matchup with the San Francisco 49ers promises to be a tight one, with both sides boasting MVP-caliber quarterbacks and physical, top-ranked defenses.

But how do the previous championship bouts in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era stack up? Here's how we'd rank each of the Chiefs' three Super Bowl appearances of the last five years, ahead of Sunday's latest tilt against San Francisco:

3. Super Bowl LV

Season: 2020 | Result: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV USATSI

The Chiefs scored first here, threatening to rob Tom Brady of a magical end to a magical debut in Tampa Bay, but from that point on it was all Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The game was certainly entertaining from that angle, with a 43-year-old Brady defying time with a pitch-perfect performance (21-29, 3 TDs) to outduel Mahomes and help the Bucs win it all in their own stadium. Todd Bowles' defense was also a sight to behold, forcing two turnovers and constantly pressuring Andy Reid's offense. But in terms of the modern-day Chiefs Super Bowls, this was by far the least competitive.

2. Super Bowl LIV

Season: 2019 | Result: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV USATSI

One year after Mahomes won NFL MVP with a historic 50-touchdown debut as a starter, he and the Chiefs overcame a 20-10 deficit to score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, setting the stage for K.C.'s emergence as a big-game powerhouse. This was a sour ending for 49ers fans, who watched as Jimmy Garoppolo struggled down the stretch, but the tale of two halves made for must-see TV, with Damien Williams serving as the Chiefs' surprise offensive star (130+ total yards, 2 TDs). The fact Andy Reid was coaching for -- and ultimately earned -- his long-awaited first title also gave this one juice.

1. Super Bowl LVII

Season: 2022 | Result: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Getty Images

The last time Mahomes and Co. were on the big stage, NFL fans were treated to one of the most dazzling finishes in recent Super Bowl memory, with the Chiefs and Eagles combining for four scores in the final 12 minutes. Philadelphia led by 10 at the half, seemingly on track for a trophy-winning finish to a dominant season featuring MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts (4 total TDs). But Mahomes was nearly flawless (21-27, 3 TDs) despite coming in with an ankle injury, and Kadarius Toney's surprise electricity added to the festivities. With almost 760 in combined yards and the third-most combined points in Super Bowl history, this one was elite from start to finish, where a last-minute field goal helped Reid conquer his former team.