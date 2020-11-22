All eyes are on the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens matchup this Sunday, and it's not just because both teams are 6-3 and fighting for playoff positioning. In January, the Titans defeated the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs, as Derrick Henry broke loose for 195 rushing yards and even threw a passing touchdown. It was a huge postseason upset, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has even said that he thinks about the playoff loss to Tennessee "constantly."

Before Sunday's conference clash, the Titans' team was seen gathering at the Ravens' logo, and a couple of players started barking at Baltimore's sideline. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh clearly took offense to this, and ran out to midfield to confront the players. Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler then stepped towards the coach and started directing his ire towards Harbaugh. Other coaches broke up the spirited debate, and cooler heads ended up prevailing.

Check out what happened, here:

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Harbaugh then had a "spirited chat," but it's unclear if they were going back and forth or just trying to diffuse the situation. Either way, this game certainly got off to a dramatic start.

The Titans are looking for a chance to reclaim first place in the AFC South, while the Ravens are out to avenge their postseason loss and inch closer towards the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.