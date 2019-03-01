Ravens waive Alex Collins after running back is reportedly arrested during car crash investigation
Collins was taken into custody Friday after an accident near the Ravens' facility
Hours after he was placed under arrest as part of an investigation into a car crash he was involved in, running back Alex Collins has been waived by the Baltimore Ravens.
The team announced Collins' departure on Twitter, with the two-year veteran expected to be charged in connection with the crash Friday afternoon.
NFL.com previously reported on the running back's involvement in the accident:
Police responded to a call for a car crash on Dolfield Road at 6:48 a.m. local time. The location was roughly a mile away from the Ravens' facility. During the course of their crash investigation, Collins was placed under arrest as a suspect.
No further information will be available until Collins, 24, is formally charged, which should occur Friday afternoon, police told NFL.com.
The Ravens earlier released a statement to NFL.com, noting only that, "We have spoken to the police and are aware of the situation."
Collins signed with Baltimore early in the 2017 season after being waived by the Seahawks. Soon after his elevation from the practice squad to the active roster, Collins took over as the Ravens' primary running back, and he finished the 2017 season with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
He began the 2018 season as Baltimore's starter after being re-signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, but a combination of injuries and ineffectiveness led to his ceding carries to Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon during the latter portion of the year. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this offseason.
Even without a team, Collins could still face NFL discipline under the personal conduct policy in connection with his arrest.
