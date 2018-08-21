Report: Richie Incognito arrested after threatening to shoot funeral home employees
The troubled former NFL lineman was previously detained by police in May
Three months after he was detained by police and forced to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito has been arrested by Scottsdale, Ariz., police for disorderly conduct and threats, as ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday.
The 35-year-old free agent, released by the Bills in May, announced on Twitter over the weekend that his father had passed away. On Monday, while visiting Scottsdale's Messingers Funeral Home, Incognito "created a disturbance" by "acting erratically" and at one point making a "gun gesture toward one of the employees," per Florio. Police reports indicated that Incognito also said he had guns in his truck, which proved to be true after police located and impounded weapons in his vehicle.
Additional police reports, as Florio noted, claimed Incognito threatened to use those guns at the funeral home:
Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees.
The incident is not the first to involve both Incognito and police this offseason.
A four-time Pro Bowler who initially said he was retiring after 2017 but later demanded his release to play elsewhere, Incognito was detained in May after allegedly harassing a man at a South Florida gym. Police documents showed that Incognito, at the time of the incident, was convinced he was in possession of classified National Security Agency documents, and his detainment preceded an involuntary medical evaluation. All of this came five years after his old team, the Miami Dolphins, suspended him for his involvement in an infamously investigated bullying scandal that deemed Incognito was the "ring-leader" of locker-room harassment.
According to Florio, those close to Incognito, who was originally a third-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2005, "have urged him to get the ongoing help he needs to avoid potentially threatening or troubling behavior."
