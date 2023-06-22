If there's one thing that Rob Gronkowski might be better at than playing football, it's partying. During his NFL career, Gronk was notorious for partying as often as possible.

If you've ever wondered how crazy Gronk would get with his partying during the offseason, it appears that we now have that answer. During a recent interview on "Prime Time with Alex Stein," one of Gronk's former teammates, Jake Bequette, shared an insane story about Gronk.

Bequette was drafted by the Patriots in 2012 and was teammates with Gronk for the better part of three seasons. During that time, Bequette saw some wild things and one of those things was Gronk passed out on a training table after a night of partying.

"We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots' facility there in Foxborough," Bequette said. "During the offseason, Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston, stay up until [3 a.m. or 4 a.m.] -- whatever it was -- and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility and he would stagger into the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room."

This is already a great story -- I mean, we have Gronk passed out on a training table -- but it actually gets better.

"So then, like an hour or two later when the trainers would come in to start their workday, they'd come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep," Bequeette said. "They'd go over there, they wouldn't wake him up, they'd roll up one of his sleeves, and stick an IV in his arm."

Apparently, getting an IV from the Patriots' training staff was Gronk's way of beating a hangover.

"After a couple hours, he would just wake up like Frankenstein revived, and go out there and just kick ass," Bequette said.

Gronk was already a legend for his partying exploits, and now, his legend just continues to grow.