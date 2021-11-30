Robert Griffin III has special plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his entrance to the NFL: expose the team that drafted him. On Tuesday, the former quarterback unveiled an upcoming book, "Surviving Washington," that'll release in August 2022 and apparently shed light on "one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports." Griffin, who spent the first four years of his career in Washington, is promising the "unfiltered truth" about the team in what's being marketed as an "explosive tell-all from (the) former franchise savior."

Unsigned since his release from the Ravens in January and now working as an NFL analyst with ESPN, Griffin just this September told Adam Schefter he'd "love to go back" to Washington, suggesting the team "make the call" to put him back under center in the wake of Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury. He even said it would make a "great story," to come "full circle" with his original team.

Now, seemingly acknowledging he won't ever be getting that call, the 31-year-old Griffin has invited fans to "take this journey with me" in his new book, written with former New York Daily News reporter Gary Myers, "as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports."

"Every experience that I've ever had has made me a better husband, a better father and a better player," Griffin said in a video promoting the book. "(But) I'm gonna tell you the truth about what happened in that playoff game in 2012 against Seattle. I'm gonna detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington. I'm gonna open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building. And give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone. They say, 'The truth will set you free,' so here it is, unfiltered."

Griffin, of course, is alluding to some of the biggest controversies surrounding both his career and Washington's reputation. He infamously suffered ACL and LCL injuries during Washington's 2012 Wild Card game against the Seahawks despite team doctor James Andrews reportedly advising the team not to rush him back from a previous knee injury. And Washington is at least somewhat still embroiled in the scandal stemming from a 2020 Washington Post report on widespread sexual harassment inside the organization, with Jon Gruden's Raiders resignation this year coming as a result of leaked emails from the NFL's investigation into the team.

Griffin's book, "Surviving Washington," is set to release just over 10 years after the former Baylor star went No. 2 overall in the 2012 draft.