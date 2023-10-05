It hasn't been that long since Robert Griffin III received an inquiry from an NFL team regarding his possible interest in joining them. In fact, Griffin recently said that NFL teams reached out to him just before the start of the 2023 regular season.

The former Pro Bowl quarterback and 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year said he wants to continue playing, but only if the right opportunity presents itself.

"This offseason," Griffin said on "The Dan Patrick Show" when asked about the last time he was contacted by an NFL team. "Probably August, mid-August."

"I can't tell you who that was out of respect for the teams," Griffin continued, "but the bottom line is, for me, I want to play still. I'm enjoying what I'm enjoying in the media ... but, if the right opportunity came along, I would certainly entertain it (and) make the right decision."

Griffin, who recently launched his own podcast, is currently a college football and NFL analyst for ESPN. He hasn't played in an NFL regular season game since 2020 when he served as Lamar Jackson's backup in Baltimore.

Despite his current situation, the 33-year-old Griffin still has a desire to play in the NFL. And based on his comments, it's clear NFL teams are still interested in him despite it being three years since his last snap in a regular season game.

While his days as a starter are likely over, Griffin is likely seen as a valued backup who could play in a pinch. During his final two seasons in Baltimore, Griffin started two games (both against the Steelers) and went 1-1 in those starts. He played well enough in the second outing to help the Ravens nearly upset the then-undefeated Steelers in a game that was played on a Wednesday afternoon during the COVID-plagued 2020 season.

Griffin was, for a brief period, one of the NFL's most exciting young players. He enjoyed one of the most memorable rookie campaigns in NFL history that played an integral role in Washington's unexpected NFC East title. Injuries during his end of his rookie season, however (especially one sustained during Washington's loss to Seattle in that year's wild-card round), limited his effectiveness moving forward, especially as a running threat. Washington's team also imploded after the 2012 season, which ultimately led to Griffin leaving town after the 2014 season.

Griffin spent the next three seasons in Cleveland (mostly as a backup) before spending his three most recent NFL campaigns in Baltimore. In all, Griffin has logged 43 NFL starts and has thrown 45 touchdowns against 30 interceptions with a career completion percentage of 63%. Griffin also has 10 rushing touchdowns and a 5.9 yards-per-carry average.

It'll be interesting to see if Griffin decides to return to the gridiron. Equally interesting would be the team that the former NFL star ultimately signs with.