Ron Rivera agrees to five-year deal to become Redskins' new head coach

The Washington Redskins have landed Ron Rivera to be their next head coach. Not only are they bringing in Rivera to be their newest leading man on the sidelines, but the NFL Network also reports that the Redskins are signing him to a five-year deal.

This Rivera-to-Washington marriage has been looked at as a certainty for what seems to be the last 48 hours. He was immediately looked at as a top coaching candidate upon being fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this year. Along with the Redskins, the New York Giants were said to have been interested in bringing Rivera aboard.

As the sun rose on the first day of 2020, the Redskins tweeted out a video confirming the rumors -- that Riverboat Ron was headed to D.C.

"After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country."

Snyder seemed to put on the full-court press to make sure he landed Rivera before other jobs became available throughout the league. This five-year commitment appears to be one signal that he was really pushing to envelop to get his top candidate.

Rivera, who is viewed as a widely respected players coach, is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner and was able to bring his Panthers club to Super Bowl 50 back in 2015. He has a regular-season coaching record of 76-63-1, while going 3-4 in the playoffs.

Along with Rivera coming aboard, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora notes that he is expected to retain Kevin O'Connell on the offensive side of the ball and have Steve Wilks and Al Holcomb with him on defense.

This news also comes off the heels of the Redskins announcing on Monday that they'd be moving on from longtime general manager Bruce Allen.

"Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us," Snyder said in a statement. "As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

La Canfora notes Washington may not complete their front office search until after the 2020 NFL Draft, but with Allen out and Rivera in, it certainly is a new day for the Redskins organization.