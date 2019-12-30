Redskins fire longtime general manager Bruce Allen, reportedly expected to hire Ron Rivera

It's a new era for the Washington Redskins. The team ended its season on an embarrassing note thanks to the 47-16 humiliation at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, and although the latter won't be in the playoffs either, it's safe to say their disappointing 8-8 season came nothing close to the unmitigated disaster that was 3-13 -- owner Dan Snyder having seen enough to make a sweeping change in the front office on Monday.

The team has announced it will be moving on from longtime general manager Bruce Allen, via official statement:

"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as President of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization. Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."

Allen joined the Redskins as general manager and eventually rose to the ranks of executive vice president of football operations, but things have gone far from well in his tenure with the club. With a record of 61-107 since the 2010 season and only two trips to the postseason, the latest round of failure saw coach Jay Gruden fired in midseason with Bill Callahan promoted to interim coach, and that was a sign of things to come for Allen if things didn't get turned around in a major way during the remainder of the season.

Although rookie Dwayne Haskins began to show promise, it was all too little, too late in Washington, and Allen joins Gruden as the next big change for owner Dan Snyder going into 2020.

A third is likely on the way, with former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera reportedly close to securing a new deal from the Redskins, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, with an announcement expected to arrive at some point Monday. Rivera instantly became the most sought after coaching candidate in the NFL after he was relieved of his duties in Charlotte, with several teams -- including the New York Giants -- reportedly having interest in bringing him in. Snyder and the Redskins don't want him to leave the building though, and it appears they'll get their wish.

Rivera is a two-time NFL Head Coach of the Year and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2015, as well as owning a championship ring as a player from his time with the Chicago Bears during that team's dominant run in the 1980s. A true players' coach who also knows how to scheme to win, the Redskins landing Snyder and releasing Allen will be viewed and an instant and massive upgrade over the leadership from the past several seasons.