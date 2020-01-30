Russell Wilson, Ciara announce they are expecting baby 'Number 3' in Instagram post

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 31, and singer Ciara, 34, announced on Instagram Thursday that they are expecting another child together. Wearing a number 3 necklace, No. 3 posted a selfie with a blurred out pregnant Ciara in the background with the caption, "Number 3," tagging Turks and Caicos Islands as the location.

They are 1, 2 stepping into parenthood once again.

Ciara posted a similar photo of herself on the rocks in the background of Wilson's post, crediting her husband with the photo. She also captioned it, "Number 3."

The couple has not announced the gender or when Ciara is due to give birth.

Ciara's first child is Future Zahir Wilburn, who she had with ex-fiance and rapper Future in 2014. Wilson came into the picture when Future was 10 months old.

Wilson and Ciara's first biological child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born in 2017. The A-list couple have been married since July 6, 2016.

The announcement of "Number 3" comes a few weeks after the Seahawks' season ended. The Hawks lost to the Green Bay Packers, 28-23, in the NFC Divisional round. Wilson had one of the best seasons of his career and is in the MVP conversation, though likely behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.