Russell Wilson, Ciara announce they are expecting baby 'Number 3' in Instagram post
They are 1, 2 stepping into parenthood
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 31, and singer Ciara, 34, announced on Instagram Thursday that they are expecting another child together. Wearing a number 3 necklace, No. 3 posted a selfie with a blurred out pregnant Ciara in the background with the caption, "Number 3," tagging Turks and Caicos Islands as the location.
They are 1, 2 stepping into parenthood once again.
Ciara posted a similar photo of herself on the rocks in the background of Wilson's post, crediting her husband with the photo. She also captioned it, "Number 3."
The couple has not announced the gender or when Ciara is due to give birth.
Ciara's first child is Future Zahir Wilburn, who she had with ex-fiance and rapper Future in 2014. Wilson came into the picture when Future was 10 months old.
Wilson and Ciara's first biological child together, Sienna Princess Wilson, was born in 2017. The A-list couple have been married since July 6, 2016.
The announcement of "Number 3" comes a few weeks after the Seahawks' season ended. The Hawks lost to the Green Bay Packers, 28-23, in the NFC Divisional round. Wilson had one of the best seasons of his career and is in the MVP conversation, though likely behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A look back at Chiefs Super Bowl history
In the early days the Chiefs were in two big Super Bowls, but they haven't been back in 50...
-
Optimal 2020 Super Bowl prop bets, picks
SportsLine's top handicappers just entered their top 2020 Super Bowl props.
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete primer
Here's everything you need to know to about Super Bowl LIV
-
Luck enjoying retirement, per father
Andrew Luck seems to be enjoying his post-NFL life
-
Payton: 'Unlikely' we keep all three QBs
The Saints have some decision to make at quarterback this offseason
-
When is Super Bowl LIV and more
Here's everything to know with Super Bowl LIV just around the corner
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Lamar Jackson helps AFC win Pro Bowl
Jackson helped lead the AFC to an early lead and a T.J. Watt fumble return touchdown sealed...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game