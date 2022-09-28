During the "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning made a joke at Russell Wilson's expense. During his Wednesday press conference, Wilson responded to Manning's remarks.

In the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10 times for an average of 47.6 yards. During the broadcast of the Monday night game, Manning joked that the Broncos should have paid their punter $235 million instead of giving that money to Wilson, who has struggled in the first three weeks of the season.

Asked about those comments, Wilson needled Manning about his record against the former Giants quarterback and said it was all in good fun.

"You talking about Chad Powers?" Wilson said, via Zav Stevens of DNVR Sports. "I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers. Listen, it's just part of the game. Those guys have fun and everything else. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I've always looked up to those guys, so I'm not stressed about it."

Chad Powers, of course, is the alter ego Manning used when he disguised himself as a 26-year-old trying to walk-on as a quarterback at Penn State. The video went viral, and even entertainment executives are reportedly lining up to see more of the character.

The Broncos traded for Wilson in the offseason and signed him to a massive five-year, $245 million contract. Wilson has yet to settle in with his new team, throwing for just 743 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing 59.4% of his passes over three games.