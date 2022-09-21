New York Giants legend Eli Manning's budding media career went to the next level earlier this week, when his portrayal of Chad Powers -- a 26-year old quarterback trying out as a walk-on at Penn State -- took off online. Disguised as the long-haired and outrageous Powers ("Not just good looking. I can throw it, baby!"), Manning pranked the Penn State coaching staff as a bit during ESPN's Eli's Places to rave reviews.

The reception to Powers has been so positive, in fact, that everyone from the public to media decision-makers are begging for more. According to a report by TMZ Sports, Peyton Manning-owned Omaha Productions has been "flooded" with requests to produce more Chad Powers content, with the most ambitious idea being a TV show based on the character.

The reported concept of a Chad Powers TV show would be similar to the hit show Ted Lasso, a series about an American football coach who is hired to manage an English soccer club. Further details, including whether or not more Powers content was even close to being greenlit, were not divulged.

It should be noted that Manning has other media interests outside of Eli's Places and the Chad Powers character. Manning is the co-host of ESPN's Manningcast alongside brother Peyton on Monday Night Football, and he also hosts The Eli Manning Show, a YouTube show produced by the New York Giants, that stars him and former Giants center Shaun O'Hara.