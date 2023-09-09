The New Orleans Saints are keeping one of their starting offensive linemen in the fold for years to come. Saturday, NFL Media reported that the Saints and right guard Cesar Ruiz have agreed to a four-year, $44 million extension that carries a max value of $46 million, and includes a whopping $30 million guaranteed.

The Saints declined the fifth-year option on Ruiz's contract, so he was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. His new AAV of $11 million ranks No. 6 among right guards, per Over The Cap.

Ruiz was selected by New Orleans with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He has started in 40 of 46 career games played. Ruiz has spent the majority of time at right guard, but has played center for the Saints when Erik McCoy has missed time.

Ruiz recorded a PFF grade of 56.6 in 2022. He recorded three penalties and allowed three sacks in 868 offensive snaps played. New Orleans' offensive line looks set for the future with Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle, Ruiz at right guard, McCoy at center and the young Trevor Penning at left tackle. Andrus Peat or James Hurst will start at left guard when the Saints kick off the 2023 season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.