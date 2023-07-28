Running back Jamaal Williams is still getting used to life in New Orleans. The new Saints running back gave a rather negative review of beignets while speaking to reporters at training camp on Friday.

Williams was asked about his first beignet experience, and the veteran running back wasn't exactly blown away by the sweet treat. In fact, he said it was no different than a run-of-the-mill funnel cake.

"Yeah, not impressed," Williams said. "It's just a funnel cake."

Williams may not have won any new fans with his review of New Orleans' local delicacy, but you have to respect his honesty.

"I'm sorry," Williams said. "I just got here. I respect y'all, your beignets, and all that. In California, we just call them funnel cakes."

Hopefully for Williams, he has a better experience on the field than biting into a beignet. After spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Williams signed with the Saints as a free agent this offseason.

Last fall, Williams split time with D'Andre Swift in Detroit and found the end zone 17 times, which led the NFL. Williams will also be in a timeshare with Kamara, whose status for the start of the season is up in the air as he awaits the NFL's investigation into an alleged assault that occurred during the 2022 Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.