It's been a tumultuous few years for Michael Thomas. The Saints star has played in just 10 games dating back to 2020 due to a wide array of injuries. The latest was a toe ailment that sidelined him for the bulk of last season. The 30-year-old does seem to be on the mend, however, as he was spotted at New Orleans' OTA practice on Tuesday, marking the first time he was seen at practice since injuring that toe in Week 3 of last season.

Thomas noted that he isn't 100% at the moment, but is eyeing a full return when the Saints get back from their summer break for the start of training camp.

"We're going for training camp," Thomas said, via ESPN. "We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team, ready to go full speed, just like the old days and what everyone's used to."

On Tuesday, Thomas was reportedly working off the side and simulating getting out of his breaks. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that if Thomas does anything next week during minicamp he "wouldn't expect it to be a lot" and noted that the goal is to have him ready for training camp.

Michael Thomas NO • WR • #13 TAR 22 REC 16 REC YDs 171 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Thomas underwent surgery to repair that toe this offseason. On top of dealing with yet another injury, he also reworked his contract in March where he is now playing on a one-year, $10 million deal that is largely incentive-based.

"I feel like the organization knows my value. I feel like we're on the same page," Thomas said. "We've got a very good relationship no matter what the narrative may be. I feel like we've always had, between me and anyone in the front office, we've had great communication. I don't feel like I ever left, or I had to sign a contract. It was just the fact that maybe I was injured, and it was just offseason talk, but besides that I knew I was always going to be playing here."

When Thomas is healthy, he has proven to be one of the most productive receivers in the league, breaking the single-season receptions record back in 2019. Even in the three games he played last year, he caught 16 of his 22 targets for 171 yards and three touchdowns. If he can even come close to the player he once was, it'll be a welcome sight for quarterback Derek Carr, who is embarking on his first season with New Orleans after signing with the organization this offseason.