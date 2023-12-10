The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will be looking to keep pace in the NFC South when they face the Carolina Panthers (1-11) on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans is tied with Tampa Bay for second place in the division standings, sitting one game behind the Atlanta Falcons. Carolina has only picked up one win this season, and it is riding a five-game losing streak coming into this contest.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are favored by 6 points in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds, while the over/under is set at 39 points via SportsLine consensus.

Saints vs. Panthers spread: Saints -6

Saints vs. Panthers over/under: 39 points

Saints vs. Panthers money line: Saints -272, Panthers: +220

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans has faced a difficult schedule over the past month, playing a pair of single-digit divisional road games before losing to Detroit in a 33-28 final last week. Saints quarterback Derek Carr was knocked out of last week's game due to an injury, but he practiced in a limited capacity earlier this week and has been cleared to play.

The Saints can also rely on running back Alvin Kamara, who has rushed for 508 yards and four touchdowns this season, with two of those scores coming against the Lions last week. He is facing a Carolina team that has the worst record in the league and is wrapping up a three-game road trip. The Panthers have only covered the spread three times in their last 10 games.

Why the Panthers can cover

While New Orleans has won 10 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, Carolina has covered at an 8-3-1 clip in the last 12 matchups. The Panthers have not succumbed to the atmosphere at Caesars Superdome, covering in five of their last six visits. New Orleans has let bettors down at home all season, going winless against the spread in its last seven home games.

In addition, Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young continues to gain valuable experience, eclipsing 2,000 passing yards on the season last week at Tampa Bay. Running back Chuba Hubbard is coming off his best performance of the campaign, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers. Carolina has only lost one of its last four games by more than one score, making the Panthers valuable underdogs. See which team to pick here.

