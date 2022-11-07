Baltimore (5-3) and New Orleans (3-5) will square off in a primetime matchup on Monday Night Football. Baltimore has its eyes set on securing its third straight win after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, last time out. Meanwhile, New Orleans halted its two-game skid with a win in Week 8, dominating the Las Vegas Raiders en route to a 24-0 victory. Both teams covered the spread last week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 46.5. Before making any Ravens vs. Saints picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Ravens and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -1.5

Saints vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Saints vs. Ravens money line: New Orleans +100, Baltimore -120

BAL: Road team is 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings

NO: Saints are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in Week 9

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore's receiver Rashod Bateman is slated to undergo season-ending foot surgery, which will free up targets for receiver Devin Duvernay. He owns game-breaking speed that can take the top off the defense. The Texas product has natural hands with impressive extension for his size. Duvernay is second on the team in catches (24), receiving yards (313) along with three scores.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints love to establish the ground game and win the battle at the line of scrimmage. They have been able to move defenders and open massive holes. New Orleans rolls into this game eighth in rushing yards per game (141.3). Running back Alvin Kamara has made a serious impact lately.

How to make Saints vs. Ravens picks

