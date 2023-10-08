Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Dallas 3-1, San Francisco 4-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys will head out on the road to face off against the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

Last Sunday, everything came up roses for the Cowboys at home against the Patriots as the squad secured a 38-3 win. With Dallas ahead 28-3 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Dak Prescott got back to being his usual excellent self, as he threw for 261 yards and a touchdown while completing 82.4% of his passes. DaRon Bland got in on the action, too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, San Francisco put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their undefeated season alive. They were the clear victor by a 35-16 margin over the Cardinals. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns, and also picked up 71 receiving yards. Brock Purdy was another key contributor, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown while completing 95.2% of his passes.

The Cowboys have been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in three of their first four matches, giving them a 3-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-3 the Patriots (the Cowboys' opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 27.1% over those games). The 49ers' win on Sunday bumped their record up to 4-0.

The Cowboys are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the Cowboys and the 49ers are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Cowboys don't have any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 31 points per game. However, it's not like the 49ers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 31.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 3 out of their last 5 games against San Francisco.