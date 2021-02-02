TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appeared on CBS Sports HQ on Monday as part of our Super Bowl LV coverage. He said rehab from his torn ACL is "going really well," and he hopes to be ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season.



"Just coming in with the mindset of attacking it every single day, getting 1 percent better every single day," Barkley said of his rehab. "For me, just trying to get better, and whenever I come back, just try to be a better version of myself for my team."



Barkley suffered the torn ACL in Week 2. He said going through rehab has been tough, and "you have those days where it can feel repetitive." But he said the hardest part was watching his teammates finish out the 2020 campaign and knowing he couldn't be on the field to help.



"That's probably one of the hardest things is watching on Sundays," Barkley said. "It sucks. You miss it. You think you love the game a lot, but it shows how much you really love it when it's taken away from you. That's why I just can't wait to get back on the football field and put on that New York Giants uniform and go play the sport that I love."



I asked Barkley if he needs to remind people of his greatness. As a rookie in 2018, Barkley was amazing, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns and catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four touchdowns on 121 targets. He had a solid sophomore campaign with 1,003 rushing yards and six touchdowns, as well as 52 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns on 73 targets, but he missed three games due to an ankle injury.



His third year didn't start off great with 19 carries for 34 yards, along with six catches for 60 yards on nine targets, before he was injured against the Bears in the second game of the season. Barkley plans to let everyone know that he's still among the best running backs in the NFL.



But does everyone agree with Barkley about that?



"That does cross your mind a little bit," he said. "When that opportunity comes I think I can show them better than I can tell them. Right now I'm just focusing on being the best version of myself for my team."



Fantasy managers should still plan to covet Barkley as a top-tier running back in 2021. He's still worth drafting as a first-round pick in all leagues, and I would draft him as high as No. 4 overall if he's 100 percent healthy by training camp.



Barkley showed us as a rookie he can gain 2,000 total yards, score double digits in touchdowns, and be a significant factor in the passing game. He also was great in 2019 when healthy.



In 29 healthy games -- taking out the game where he hurt his ankle in 2019 and Week 2 when suffered the torn ACL in 2020 -- he has 16 outings with at least 20 PPR points. Only eight times has he been below 15 PPR points. Those caliber running backs are hard to find in today's NFL.



We hope Barkley is back on the field for Week 1 -- and here to stay. He sounds like he's ready for a big comeback, and that's exciting for the Giants and Fantasy managers in the upcoming season.