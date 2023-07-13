DK Metcalf is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, certainly a master of his craft. Metcalf did stir up some questioning when naming his top wide receivers in NFL history, omitting Jerry Rice from the No. 1 spot.

These rankings are subjective and Metcalf's opinion, but here was the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver's top five players at that position (on the "All Things Covered" podcast).

Metcalf's top five NFL WRs of all time:

Antonio Brown Randy Moss Terrell Owens Jerry Rice Julio Jones

Putting Rice at No. 4 is certainly a choice, given what Rice has accomplished in his excellent NFL career. Rice is first in NFL history in receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895) and receiving touchdowns (197). He led the NFL in receptions twice, receiving yards six times and receiving touchdowns six times -- winning the receiving triple crown in 1990. He owns 24 NFL records, including the most all-purpose yards in NFL history (23,546) and total touchdowns (208).

Rice is in the conversation of greatest NFL players ever, along with Tom Brady and Jim Brown. Again, this is Metcalf's opinion and he's entitled to such. When Rice played his last NFL game in 2004 (at the age of 42), Metcalf was seven years old. Entirely possible Metcalf just doesn't remember Rice scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl at the age of 40 -- and he certainly couldn't remember his prime years in San Francisco since he wasn't born yet.

Metcalf certainly has established himself in the conversation for being one of the best receivers in the game. Coming off the second 1,000-yard season of his career, Metcalf finished with a career-high 90 catches for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. Over the last four seasons, Metcalf is 16th in the NFL in receptions (306), 14th in yards (4,218), and tied for sixth in touchdowns (35).

Some may not agree with Metcalf's ranking, but he's entitled to one.