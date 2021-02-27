As dining availability continues to expand in Seattle, the trend has made its way onto the gridiron. The Seahawks home, Lumen Field, has opened up its field for those who want to eat a socially distanced meal.

The series is called "Field to Table" and began this month with a restaurant in an outdoor dining tent. The meals aren't exactly for everyone, as the costs are $100 per person -- and that's before taxes and service charges kick in. On top of that, drinks aren't included in that cost. That being said, the original dates sold out rather quickly and the event producer told the Associated Press that it would things would be extended until mid-March to accommodate the popularity of reservations.

Included in the experience is guests arriving through the Seahawks tunnel that the team uses on game day, a seat in the outdoor dining tent which is located near the north end zone, and a four-course meal that served by a rotating group of chefs.

Seattle has been expanding its dining options over the last few weeks, with the city opening indoor dining at 25 percent capacity back in early February. This decision was made after coronavirus vaccines started to become available to Americans, and in response to declining hospitalizations on a local level.