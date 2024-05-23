Living on South Beach comes with plenty of perks, but Jaelan Phillips just experienced the negatives. The Miami Dolphins linebacker recently shared that he was greeted by an iguana during a recent trip to the restroom.

It's safe to say that the iguana was just as surprised to see Phillips, the former Hurricanes standout and 2021 first-round pick. Phillips has put plenty of fear into opposing offenses since joining the Dolphins, recording 22 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries over that span.

Phillips was enjoying a breakout campaign last year before an injury prematurely ended his season after just eight games. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently provided an update on both Phillips and fellow outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is also working his way back from a season-ending injury.

"They're doing great, day by day," McDaniel said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Have to keep an eye on both those guys to make sure they're not doing too much.

"We're just being very mindful of who the players are that we're getting back to full health and really protecting the Miami Dolphins against the individuals themselves, that they'll do too much too soon."