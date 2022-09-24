Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) head west to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Falcons put up a good fight, but ultimately fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in Week 2. Meanwhile, the Seahawks lost to the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 in a NFC West rivalry game. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 12-8.

Seattle is favored by 1 point in the latest Seahawks vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 42. Before making any Falcons vs. Seahawks picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Seahawks vs. Falcons and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Falcons spread: Seahawks -1

Seahawks vs. Falcons over/under: 42 points

Seahawks vs. Falcons picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Seahawks

The Seahawks fell 27-7 on the road to the Niners last week. Smith had a tough game, throwing for only 197 yards, one interception and no touchdowns.

The Seattle rushing game, a staple of the Pete Carroll era, has been practically non-existent in 2022. Through two weeks, the Seahawks are averaging only 56 yards per game. Rashaad Penny is the team's leading rusher with 75 yards on 18 carries. For Seattle to have the kind of success they are looking for, Penny will have to be more involved in the team's offense.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, the Falcons lost 31-27 to the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but they got scores from WR Olamide Zaccheaus and WR Drake London.

Mariota has quietly played well for the Falcons in 2022. The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner has completed 62.7% of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for a quarterback rating of 80.5. Mariota also has contributed 88 rushing yards to the Falcons' offense. Mariota's top target has been London, who has 13 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in his first two professional games.

How to make Falcons vs. Seahawks picks

The model has simulated Seahawks vs. Falcons 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Falcons vs. Seahawks? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Falcons vs. Seahawks spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 139-102 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.