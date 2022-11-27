Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks will host Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Seattle has been impressive in the first season of the post-Russell Wilson era, but is washing a bad taste out of its mouth from a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Raiders have had a surprisingly rough season, but enter Week 12 on the heels of a big 22-16 overtime win over the Denver Broncos. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle Washington is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Seahawks are 4-point favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Raiders vs. Seahawks

Seahawks vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Nov. 27

Seahawks vs. Raiders time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Seahawks

Before tuning into Sunday's Seahawks vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Seahawks vs. Raiders, the model is picking Seattle to cover the spread. The Seahawks will go up against a Raiders defense that isn't quite as solid as the Buccaneers defense they faced in Munich, so Smith and company should bounce back offensively this week.

While the Raiders showed flashes of greatness in Week 11, they also could be fatigued. The schedule hasn't been kind to them and they will be playing their fourth road game in five weeks. Vegas has shown they can hang with talented teams, but the Seahawks at home are set to overpower them. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

