Seahawks want to help D.K. Metcalf build on rookie season, plan on moving him around 'quite a bit more'

It's still puzzling why former Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf fell all the way to the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Seattle Seahawks seized the opportunity to select him with their second pick of the second round. In 16 games, Metcalf caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns, which ranked second on the team only behind fellow wideout Tyler Lockett.

Metcalf seemed to get better as the season progressed and is a prospect who might be on the precipice of NFL stardom. While rookies who shine in their first NFL season sometimes disappoint in their second, don't expect Metcalf to experience a sophomore slump. Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer recently said that he and the team have talked "at length" about ways to expand Metcalf's role in the offense, and we should expect to see him wear several different hats in the Seahawks offense next season.

"The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him," Schottenheimer said, via NBC Sports Northwest. "He kind of got stuck at the 'X' receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. There are so many more routes he can run. He's proven he can get behind people."

"I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on will complement the things that he's already put on film. It will be an incredible, incredible advantage for us as we head into next season."

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound wideout stepped his game up in the postseason, and caught seven passes for 160 yards and one touchdown in the 17-9 wild-card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Metcalf's performance set the Seahawks' franchise record for receiving yards in a playoff game, as well as the NFL playoff record for any rookie.

"The night was stolen by D.K.," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. "He just had a phenomenal night. Showed you what he's capable of looking like. He's had a great season in his rookie year, but to have a night like that, first time ever in the playoffs, it's spectacular. He's doing stuff that it's hard to imagine anyone else doing. So we're excited about that."

Clearly Seattle is excited about its 22-year-old star in the making, and we should expect to see him take on more responsibility in the Seahawks' offense next season.