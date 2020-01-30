Sean Payton admits it's 'probably very unlikely' all three Saints quarterbacks stay in New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints had the best quarterback room in the NFL this past season. There of course was Drew Brees, who is the NFL's all-time leading passer when it comes to both yards and touchdowns; Teddy Bridgewater, who started and won five games in 2019; and Taysom Hill, the Saints' do-it-all offensive weapon.

Head coach Sean Payton knew he was fortunate to have all three on his roster this season, but admits next year will probably be different.

"To have all three of those guys back is probably very unlikely," Payton said Thursday on Super Bowl Live, per NFL.com. "You really appreciate the season you had when you had all three of them."

Brees, who just turned 41, is considering retirement for the first time in his career. If he were to retire, the Saints reportedly want to pass the torch to Hill. The 29-year-old BYU product scored a career-high seven touchdowns in 2019, often relieving Brees for trick plays. But he's also thrown just 13 career passes -- Bridgewater has been the true backup quarterback since he joined the Saints.

When Brees injured his hand in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, Bridgewater stepped in and threw nine touchdowns in five starts. The Saints didn't miss a beat with him under center, but like Brees and Hill, he's not under contract for 2020.

Bridgewater had the chance to leave in free agency last offseason, but decided to re-up with the Saints for another year. The 27-year-old will surely draw interest on the open market if the Saints indeed plan on tabbing Hill as the future at quarterback.

It's interesting that the Saints needed all three quarterbacks to go 13-3. Brees played at a high level in 11 games, Bridgewater won five and Hill even willed the Saints to a 26-18 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving. The Saints' Swiss Army knife had a hand in every touchdown scored that night. He blocked a punt on the Falcons' first possession of the game, and then caught a three-yard touchdown just four plays later. In the second quarter, Hill rushed right up the middle for a 30-yard score.

The Saints still have time to figure out what the quarterback room will look like in 2020, but Brees' decision will be the first domino to fall.