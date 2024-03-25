LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Sean Payton is fully aware his quarterback room isn't a finished product. After moving on from Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos have Jarrett Stidham in line to start and Ben DiNucci as the backup.

Simply put, there's going to be changes.

"I would rather the angst be now than in September and October," Payton said. "I felt like we had a real good handle on who was available. We weren't just gonna sign a quarterback to sign one."

The Broncos appear to have Stidham set as the quarterback for the time being. Payton wouldn't commit to Stidham has his starting quarterback, but given the options at the moment -- he has no other choice.

"He's definitely competing to be the starter," Payton said. "I don't think we have a term 'driver's seat' really. But he is going to compete for that position.

"I know he's anxious and excited to do that, and I'm sure there will be other candidates that will be competing with him."

What options are available? The Broncos could sign one of the free agent quarterbacks left, as Ryan Tannehill and Carson Wentz are the two best remaining on the board. The Broncos currently hold the No. 12 overall pick in the draft, so they would have to move up in order to get one of the first-round picks.

"I think trading up is realistic," Payton said. "What's hard to predict, though, is what's on the receiving end. It's good to be [Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort] in Arizona. It's hard to predict what that cost is and hard to say it's unrealistic."

No matter what Payton decides at quarterback, he still thinks Stidham hasn't reached his full potential yet.

"I just don't think that we're there," Payton said. "I'm anxious to see where that spot is."