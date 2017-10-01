Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: Picks from red-hot Seahawks expert

The Sunday Night Football crew heads to the Pacific Northwest this week as the Seattle Seahawks host the Indianapolis Colts.



The Seahawks are hefty 13-point favorites against the Andrew Luck-less Colts, up from an open of Seattle -12.5.



The Over-Under opened at 41, meaning Vegas thinks 41 total points will be scored, and has since gone up a half-point.



All three teams favored by a touchdown or more last week either lost outright or didn't cover, so will the Seahawks buck the trend?



Before you bet on a high-profile game like this, you'll want to hear what veteran handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. He's won numerous handicapping contests and been in the industry for nearly 20 years.



A West Coast insider, he's a whiz at picking Seahawks games, regardless of who they're playing. He's gone 5-1 picking for and against them since last year and has his finger on the pulse of Pete Carroll's team.



When the Seahawks traveled to Green Bay last December and again in Week 1, Nagel was all over the Packers, first as three-point underdogs and then as three-point favorites. The results: Green Bay 38, Seattle 10 and then Green Bay 17, Seattle 9. Anyone who followed his advice won big.

He's had a chance to evaluate the Sunday Night Football odds and locked in his pick on Colts vs. Seahawks.



Nagel knows that at first glance, this looks like the ultimate "get well" game for a Seattle team that has shown alarming shortcomings in stumbling to a 1-2 start. They showed signs of life against the Titans in Nashville last week, but still lost by six.



Russell Wilson tossed four TDs against the Titans and Doug Baldwin topped 100 yards. The Colts are just 21st in sacks with six, so Wilson could have a clean pocket Sunday night. Indy is Top-10 against the run, but just 29th against the pass. SportsLine's projections are calling for Wilson to throw for 267 yards and two scores.



But Nagel knows that just because the Colts will once again be without Luck doesn't mean they'll lose by two touchdowns at Seattle. Indianapolis is fresh off a week in which it scored 31 against the Browns as Jacoby Brissett threw for 259 yards and a score and ran for two more. He's tied for the NFL lead in rushing TDs by a QB. And Frank Gore is tied for seventh in rushing TDs.



Nagel thinks Seahawks vs. Colts will go Over, but there's one team he knows is a very strong play to cover.



So which side of Seahawks-Colts should you take?