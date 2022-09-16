Shaun Alexander's legacy will forever be enshrined in Seattle, as the running back will become a member of the Seahawks ring of honor this year. The ceremony will take place during the Seahawks' Week 6 home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 16.

Alexander will become the 15th inductee into the Seahawks ring of honor. The 2005 NFL MVP -- the only Seahawk to ever to be named league MVP -- spent the majority of his career in Seattle, putting up impressive numbers season after season.

The three-time Pro Bowler was a first-team All-Pro, Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler and finished his NFL career with 9,453 rushing yards, 100 rushing touchdowns, 215 receptions, 1,520 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He ranks eighth all-time in rushing touchdowns.

Alexander reflected on what it means to join so many other Seahawk greats in the Ring of Honor.

"It's so exciting and such an honor to just be a part of the Ring of Honor," Alexander said, via NFL.com. "When you come to Seattle and you look up in the stadium, you see some of the greats up there in the Ring of Honor. I remember seeing Steve Largent and the highlights of him, and Jim Zorn. And then me being a running back, you see Curt Warner. You're like, 'Dang, I've got to go after their records. This is going to be exciting.' So to be mentioned with those guys, and of course (Walter Jones) and Cortez, who were like big brothers when I first got there, it's really cool, super excited."

Seahawks president Chuck Arnold spoke to what Alexander brought to the team and the league, complimenting him as a player and person.

"The Seahawks are proud to recognize the incredible impact Shaun had on our organization by making him the 15th member of the Seahawks Ring of Honor," Arnold said. "Shaun is the true definition of a champion both on and off the field, and we are excited to formally celebrate him in front of the 12s this season with his induction ceremony."

Alexander will join former teammate Matt Hasselbeck and former coach Mike Holmgren in the Ring of Honor.