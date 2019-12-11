Star rookie Josh Jacobs reportedly expected to return for Raiders vs. Jaguars in Week 15
The first-year running back missed Oakland's Week 14 loss to Tennessee due to a shoulder injury
Josh Jacobs sat out Week 14 while recovering from a fractured shoulder plate, but the star Oakland Raiders rookie is expected to be back as the team's starting running back on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said Wednesday the first-year standout is likely to be in action for Week 15 barring a setback. Jacobs underwent an MRI this week, per Rapoport, and his scans "checked out very positively."
Drafted 24th overall out of Alabama this year, Jacobs had been playing through shoulder pain since late October, but Week 14 was his first missed game, with reserve DeAndre Washington filling in with 14 carries to lead the Raiders against the Tennessee Titans.
Against a Jaguars defense that's surrendered both lots of yards and points as of late, Jacobs figures to have a prominent role in Jon Gruden's offense upon return, especially after topping 100 rushing yards for the fifth time of 2019 in his last time out. The rookie back has averaged 4.9 yards per carry in 12 games, leading Oakland with 1,061 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Should Jacobs unexpectedly sit out a second straight game, Washington and fellow backup Jalen Richard would be in line to take most of the snaps at RB, though Oakland also added former Dallas Cowboys prospect Rod Smith on Tuesday.
