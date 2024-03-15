The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a new weapon for their new quarterback in Russell Wilson, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Pittsburgh is signing former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Van Jefferson to a one-year deal.

Jefferson was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round with the No. 57 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent a little over three seasons with the Rams, and caught a career-high 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns for L.A. during its Super Bowl run back in 2021.

Jefferson caught a total of 101 passes for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Rams before he was traded to the Falcons this past October in a 2025 pick swap, with the Rams acquiring Atlanta's sixth-round pick, while the Falcons received Jefferson and a seventh-rounder. In 12 games played for Atlanta in 2023, Jefferson caught just 12 passes for 101 yards.

In Pittsburgh, Jefferson joins a wide receiving corps headlined by George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers with pick No. 240 for cornerback Donte Jackson and pick No. 178 earlier this week.