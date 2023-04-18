The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that will land them veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to NFL Media. Robinson has been granted permission by the Rams to go through a physical with the Steelers medical staff. If Pittsburgh is comfortable with the results of the physical, Robinson will have himself a new team.

Robinson's arrival comes after the 29-year-old was limited to 10 games with the Rams in 2022 due to a foot injury. He was officially placed on injured reserve in late November after it was discovered that he would need to undergo season-ending foot surgery. So, it appears Pittsburgh will largely be examining how Robinson's foot has progressed before ultimately finalizing the trade.

The compensation potentially heading back to Los Angeles has not yet been revealed. Robinson did sign a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams just last offseason and is due $15 million in guaranteed money this coming season. Already, the Rams have paid $5 million of that and it is expected that the Steelers will pay a portion of the remaining $10 million, according to ESPN.

Robinson entered the league as a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2014 out of Penn State. His most productive season came with the Jags in 2015 where he caught 80 balls for 1,400 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown receptions, which led to the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career. In 2018, he entered free agency and inked a $43 million deal with the Chicago Bears and did post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. For the Rams last season, Robinson had 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Pending this deal getting finalized, Robinson would join a Steelers wide receiver room that includes Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.