A year ago, Mitch Trubisky signed with the Steelers with the hopes of being the team's new starting quarterback. While that dream quickly ended, it appears the veteran has found a long-term NFL home in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers agreed to a two-year extension with Trubisky on Thursday, according to NFL Media, that will be added to the one year remaining on his current deal. Trubisky is now under contract for three years, $19.4 million. He can reportedly earn up to $33 million over the length of his contract. This extension also reportedly lowers Trubisky's cap number for 2023.

Making an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday, Steelers GM Omar Khan confirmed the team was finishing up an extension for Trubisky, who was entering the final year of a two-year deal with $14.285 million. This news came shortly after the team re-signed Mason Rudolph, who served as Pittsburgh's third string quarterback last season.

"We feel good about our quarterback room, so that was an important piece," Khan said. "We've obviously got Kenny Pickett as our starter. We feel really good about Mitch Trubisky and the role he's in, and he feels good about it. And we've added Mason Rudolph, so we're really excited about our QB room"

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky enjoyed a successful start to his NFL career that included a Pro Bowl nod in 2018. Things went south starting in 2019, however, as Trubisky and the Bears failed to live up to weighty expectations after winning 13 games during Trubisky's Pro Bowl season. Trubisky, despite helping the Bears reach the playoffs in 2020, signed with Buffalo in 2021 and spent that season as Josh Allen's backup.

Trubisky started the 2022 season as the Steelers' starting quarterback, but lost his job to then-rookie Kenny Pickett midway through Pittsburgh's fourth game. Trubisky, who seemed to be too passive during his time as the Steelers' starting quarterback, played noticeably looser whenever he was called in to play for the remainder of the season. He made several big throws in Week 6 to help the Steelers close out the Buccaneers. In Week 14, with Pickett out with a head injury, Trubisky completed all but five of his 22 attempts in helping the Steelers defeat the Panthers.

Mitch Trubisky PIT • QB • #10 CMP% 65.0 YDs 1252 TD 4 INT 5 YD/Att 6.96 View Profile

While his role on the team may not be as significant as it once was, Trubisky, 29, is a valued member of the Steelers' roster. He was voted by his teammates as a captain before the start of last season, a title he takes seriously.

"Being voted a team captain is just a huge honor," Trubisky told CBS Sports during the 20222 season. "No matter what happens, whether I'm playing or not, I just continue wearing that badge of honor. Just coming in here and continuing to be a great teammate and leader. That was a huge thing that they did, electing me a captain, so I just want to live up to that every day that I can."