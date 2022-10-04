Exactly 250 days after Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers ushered in a new era. The Steelers made a significant change to their depth chart Tuesday, as Kenny Pickett has been penciled in as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback for Sunday's road game against the Bills.

Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime during this past Sunday's home game against the Jets. While he was unable to lead the Steelers to a win, Pickett provided a spark to an offense that had scored just four touchdowns during the season's first 14 quarters.

Kenny Pickett PIT • QB • 8 CMP% 76.9 YDs 120 TD 0 INT 3 YD/Att 9.23 View Profile

The 20th overall pick in April's draft, Pickett started his career as the Steelers' third-string quarterback behind Trubisky and veteran Mason Rudolph. The former Pitt Panthers' standout started to ascend up the depth chart during training camp, as he started to see more reps with the first-team offense. Pickett moved past Rudolph on the depth chart following a strong preseason that included a 124.6 passer rating, the highest among rookie quarterbacks.

Pickett, who entered last Sunday's game with the Steelers trailing, 10-6, went 10 of 13 for 120 yards while becoming the first quarterback in league history to run for two touchdowns in his regular season debut. Pickett's touchdown runs helped propel Pittsburgh to a 10-point lead, but his second of three interceptions set up the Jets' game-winning score.

Pickett's first start won't be an easy one. The Steelers will face a Bills defense that is second in the NFL in points allowed, first in passing yards allowed and third in rushing yards allowed. Buffalo is vulnerable on third down and in the red zone, however, as it is 19th and 24th in the league in those areas, respectively.