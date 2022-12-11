Kenny Pickett's first start against the Ravens was a short one. The Steelers' rookie quarterback exited Sunday's game following Pittsburgh's second possession. The Steelers trailed the Ravens 10-0 when Pickett went to the locker room to receive further evaluation from Pittsburgh's medical staff. He was ruled out with a concussion.

Pickett initially appeared to be shaken up after getting sacked by Roquan Smith on Pittsburgh's first possession. Pickett was slammed to the turf by Smith after initially shaking free of fellow linebacker Patrick Queen's grasp. Pickett walked off the field gingerly before going into the team's medical tent. He came out for the Steelers' second drive after clearing concussion protocol, according to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, but was re-evaluated after the second drive.

Pickett was replaced in the lineup by Mitch Trubisky, who started Pittsburgh's first four games before being replaced by Pickett. With Mason Rudolph inactive, the Steelers have no other quarterbacks dressed for the Week 14 game. Tight end Zach Gentry is the emergency quarterback. Gentry played tight end at Michigan, and quarterback in at Eldorado (New Mexico) High School.

Sunday marked Trubisky's first live action since replacing an injured Pickett during the second half of Pittsburgh's Week 6 over the Buccaneers. Trubisky led the Steelers to their first touchdown on his first possession. His 42-yard completion to George Pickens set up Najee Harris' short touchdown run.

A free agent acquisition, Trubisky has completed nearly 61% of his throws with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He went 9 of 12 for 144 yards and a touchdown in relief duty during the Steelers' win over Tampa Bay.