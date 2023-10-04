Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he will be on the field for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. The second-year player is dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee.

"I'll be ready to go by Sunday," Pickett said (via Yahoo).

Pickett told reporters that he is feeling "good, good."

The injury occurred during the third quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans. After going down on a sack, Pickett appeared to struggle to put weight on his left leg and the team put in backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky for the rest of the Week 4 matchup.

On Wednesday, Pickett practiced with a knee brace on and told reporters he is unsure if he will wear a knee brace during the Week 5 game.

So far this season, Pickett has a 60.6 completion percentage, 803 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. The Steelers offense is far from where it needs to be, something Pickett has addressed. After their Week 2 win, which was mostly thanks to defensive touchdowns, Pickett said the team has to find an identity, saying they "clearly" do not have one.

The Steelers are currently 2-2 and tied for second place in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns and both sit behind the 3-1 Ravens.