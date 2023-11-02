Embattled Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada is making a change. Not necessarily to the offense itself, but to the way he relays the plays to the quarterback.

According to NFL Media, Canada will move out of the coaches' booth and calls plays from the sideline on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Through their first seven games, the Steelers rank 30th in the league in yards and 29th in points. They have scored more than 17 points in only three games, and have yet to top 26; and they have gained 300 or more yards just twice.

Canada has increasingly come under fire in recent weeks for the team's performances, but the backlash to his play-calling and scheme started early in the year. During the Steelers' Week 2 game, fans in Pittsburgh chanted for the team to fire Canada.

Since then, a couple of Steelers offensive players have stepped up to deflect some of the blame away from Canada, even while the OC himself acknowledged that in a "bottom-line business," he needs to get better results. Running back Najee Harris said that it's "stupid" to blame the coaches for Pittsburgh's offensive shortcomings because "we're just playing soft." Wide receiver Diontae Johnson, meanwhile, said that it hurts to hear calls for Canada's job because "it's not like he's intentionally trying to f--- up."

Pittsburgh has another chance to right the ship on Thursday evening against a Titans team that has been a pass funnel defense for much of the past two years and recently traded former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard. With the Steelers getting healthier on offense -- and with Kenny Pickett apparently a full-go despite last week's ribs injury -- the Steeler fans will surely want to see a good performance, or the boo birds and the "fire Canada" chants will be out in full force once again.