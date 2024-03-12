After weeks of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Pittsburgh is dealing the veteran playmaker to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and draft pick swap, according to NFL Media. Along with Johnson, the Panthers will reportedly receive the 240th overall pick in the draft, while the Steelers will receive Carolina's 178th overall pick.

Both teams benefitted from this trade. The Panthers get a seasoned wideout to pair with second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The Steelers acquire a starting-caliber cornerback while parting ways with a player who no longer appeared to be in their long-term plans.

Johnson, 27, has led the Steelers in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches since being selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod after catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns (all career highs) during the 2021 season, which was Ben Roethlisberger's last in Pittsburgh.

Johnson's numbers dropped off during his final two years with the Steelers, though. He didn't catch a touchdown pass in 2022 and last season had his lowest receiving total last season since his rookie campaign. He did catch five touchdowns in 2023 while helping Pittsburgh clinch a playoff berth.

Like Johnson, Jackson is a part of the '18 draft class. A second-round pick in that draft, Jackson made 76 starts in 80 regular season games for the Panthers. He had at least two picks in each of his first five seasons before that streak was snapped last season. In all, Jackson has 14 career picks, 46 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and 303 tackles.

With Johnson out, look for the Steelers to add multiple receivers this offseason via the draft and in free agency.