Steelers vs. Bengals odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

An AFC North battle is on tap between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 0-10 overall and 0-4 at home, while Pittsburgh is 5-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Steelers have won nine games in a row in the series and six straight in Cincinnati. The Bengals have matched their worst start in franchise history and have lost a dozen games dating back to last season. Pittsburgh is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds, while the over-under is set at 39. Before entering any Steelers vs. Bengals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 12 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 30-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 92-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Bengals vs. Steelers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Pittsburgh came up short against Cleveland last week, falling 21-7. No one had a big game offensively for the Steelers. Jaylen Samuels led the team with 26 rushing yards and James Washington had 49 receiving yards.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely miss this week's game with a concussion and a knee injury. Running back James Conner will also be out with a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati fell to Oakland 17-10 in its last outing. One thing holding the Bengals back was the mediocre play of quarterback Ryan Finley; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 115 yards passing.

Joe Mixon had 103 yards from scrimmage and scored his first rushing TD of the season. He has scored in three of his past four games, twice as a receiver. These teams last met in Week 4, a 27-3 Pittsburgh win that was highlighted by eight Steelers sacks.

The Bengals are worst in the league in yards allowed per game, with 425.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Steelers rank third in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season.

So who wins Steelers vs. Bengals? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Steelers vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.