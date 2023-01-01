When the Ravens take on the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will be sidelined for the fourth straight game. Jackson's absence means Tyler Huntley will be the Ravens QB option in the NFL DFS player pool for Sunday night. In three starts since Jackson's injury, Huntley has completed 57.6% of his passes for 341 yards and a single touchdown.

Meanwhile, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his return to action last week after missing a week due to a concussion. Against the Raiders, he passed for 244 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Is Pickett the best option for NFL DFS lineups? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Steelers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Steelers vs. Ravens and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Steelers vs. Ravens

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The second-year running back finished with 59 yards on 12 carries in his last start against Atlanta. Although the yardage total wasn't as prolific as the 245 combined yards he put up over Weeks 14 and 15, he still held a 4.92 yards per carry average against the Falcons.

Dobbins' 120-yard performance in Week 14 came against the Steelers, in which he also scored a touchdown. After his productive stretch over the last three games, Dobbins should be the focal point of Baltimore's offense once again. Without Jackson on the field for another week, the Ravens should continue to lead with their rushing attack.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Against Baltimore in Week 14, Johnson caught 6-of-8 targets for 82 yards. In seven career games against the Ravens, he has averaged 5.6 catches and 8.6 targets.

Following his Week 14 showing against Baltimore, he caught all 10 of his targets against Carolina for 98 yards. Last week against the Raiders, he finished with five receptions for 64 yards. Even with rookie George Pickens taking on a prominent role in the passing game, Johnson's 130 targets represent more than a quarter of the total looks to Steelers pass-catchers this year. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Ravens vs. Steelers

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.