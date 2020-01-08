Stefon Diggs misses practice again with illness, Adam Thielen added to injury report ahead of divisional round

The Minnesota Vikings registered a huge, 26-20 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints to advance to the divisional round, but two of their most important offensive weapons could be dealing with injuries when they take the field in San Francisco to take on the 49ers this Saturday.

For the second straight day, wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed practice with an illness, while fellow wideout Adam Thielen was added to the injury report with an ankle injury. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is optimistic that Diggs will be fine for Saturday, and that he's just "sick."

Diggs caught two passes for 19 yards on Sunday, but both were big catches that resulted in first downs on scoring drives. He also rushed two times for eight yards.

As for Thielen's ankle injury, details on his situation were not readily made available, but he was at least able to be a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if he's a limited participant in practice on Thursday or if he will return to 100 percent.

The two-time Pro Bowl wideout played a big role for the Vikings in the win over the Saints last week, as he caught a team-high seven passes for 129 yards. He rebounded from fumbling on the opening drive of the game to catch a 43-yard pass in overtime which got Minnesota down to the 2-yard line. Three plays later, Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph in the corner of the end zone for the game-winning score.

The Vikings need both Diggs and Thielen if they want to upset the No. 1 seed 49ers on Saturday, and it doesn't seem as though Zimmer is worried about the possibility of them being inactive.